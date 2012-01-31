Jan 31 (Reuters) - ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO. LTD. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 599.00 616.00 Operating 37.00 42.00 Recurring 22.00 27.00 Net 9.00 17.00 NOTE - Electric Power Development Co. Ltd. , widely known as J-Power, is an electric wholesaler. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9513.TK1.