Jan 31 (Reuters) - ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.40 trln 1.40 trln Operating 90.00 70.00 Recurring 56.00 36.00 Net 20.00 20.00 NOTE - All Nippon Airways Co Ltd is a major airline. Expanded from mainline domestic routes to international routes in 1986. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9202.TK1.