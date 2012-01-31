Jan 31 (Reuters) - TOKYO ENERGY & SYSTEMS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 59.50 56.50 Operating 4.20 2.60 Recurring 4.30 2.70 Net 1.00 700 mln NOTE - Tokyo Energy & Systems Inc is involved in installation of thermal power and nuclear power plant facilities. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1945.TK1.