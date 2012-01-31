Jan 31 (Reuters) - SHINSEI BANK LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Net 12.00 15.00 NOTE - Shinsei Bank Ltd was relaunched in March 2000 from failed Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8303.TK1.