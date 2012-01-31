Jan 31 (Reuters) - TDK CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 800.00 820.00 Operating 10.00 35.00 Pretax 3.00 30.00 Net loss 11.00 prft 20.00 NOTE - TDK Corp is a major maker of magnetic tapes and electronic parts such as ferrite cores.. (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .