Jan 31 (Reuters) - MORITA HOLDINGS CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 62.00 60.00 Operating 4.50 4.00 Recurring 4.70 4.20 Net 2.40 2.20 NOTE - Morita Holdings Corp is a manufacturer of fire engines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6455.TK1.