Jan 31 (Reuters) - FUJI PHARMACEUTICAL PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 4.85 5.49 (-11.6 pct) Operating 461 mln 953 mln (-51.5 pct) Recurring 464 mln 954 mln (-51.3 pct) Net loss 17 mln prft 561 mln EPS loss Y1.27 prft Y43.66 NOTE - Fuji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd focuses on hormone preparations, antibotics and circulatory drugs For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4554.TK1.