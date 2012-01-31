Jan 31 (Reuters) - RICOH CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Div 25.00 yen 33.00 yen NOTE - Ricoh Co Ltd is a comprehensive manufacturer of OA equipment, including fax machines and copiers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7752.TK1.