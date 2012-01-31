Jan 31 (Reuters) - YAMAGATA BANK CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 33.07 34.10 (-3.0 pct) Recurring 5.23 6.62 (-21.0 pct) Net 2.88 3.53 (-18.5 pct) EPS Y16.89 Y20.72 NOTE - Yamagata Bank Ltd is a regional bank For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8344.TK1.