Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
Jan 31 (Reuters) - TOSHIBA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 1.44 trln 1.59 trln (-9.3 pct) Operating 10.53 37.46 (-71.9 pct) Pretax loss 9.68 prft 19.26 Net loss 10.60 prft 12.37 NOTE - Toshiba Corp is a major industrial electronics maker (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6502.TK1.
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11 The Uber Technologies Inc board of directors voted unanimously to adopt all recommendations from a report stemming from allegations of sexual harassment at the company and other employee concerns, a board representative said on Sunday.