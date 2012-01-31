Jan 31 (Reuters) - TOSHIBA CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 1.44 trln 1.59 trln (-9.3 pct) Operating 10.53 37.46 (-71.9 pct) Pretax loss 9.68 prft 19.26 Net loss 10.60 prft 12.37 NOTE - Toshiba Corp is a major industrial electronics maker (Figures are reported based on U.S. accounting rules set by the U.S. securities and Exchange Commission.) For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6502.TK1.