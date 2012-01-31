Jan 31 (Reuters) - HONDA MOTOR CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 3 months ended 3 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Sales 1.94 trln 2.11 trln (-8.0 pct) Operating 44.30 125.65 (-64.7 pct) Pretax 58.49 131.58 (-55.5 pct) Net 47.66 81.12 (-41.2 pct) EPS Y26.45 Y45.01 NOTE - Honda Motor Co Ltd is a major car, motorcycle manufacturer For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .