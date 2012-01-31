Jan 31 (Reuters) - DAIWA SECURITIES GROUP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 3 months ended 3 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 92.92 118.21 Operating loss 16.01 prft 4.14 Recurring loss 14.71 prft 7.02 Net loss 21.57 prft 1.18 NOTE - Daiwa Securities Group Inc is one of Japan's 'Big 3' brokerages For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8601.TK1.