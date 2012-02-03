Feb 3 (Reuters) - DENSO CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.11 trln 3.16 trln Operating 135.00 135.00 Recurring 149.00 145.00 Net 82.00 98.00 NOTE - Denso Corporation is a top ranked maker of car electronics and electrical parts . For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6902.TK1.