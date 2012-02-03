Feb 3 (Reuters) - FRIENDLY CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 10.05 10.40 Operating loss 160 mln prft 30 mln Recurring loss 140 mln prft 30 mln Net loss 220 mln nil NOTE - Friendly Corp is a suburban family restaurant owner. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8209.TK1.