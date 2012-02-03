Feb 3 (Reuters) - OWARI PRECISE PRODUCTS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.70 13.10 Operating 580 mln 340 mln Recurring 460 mln 250 mln Net 340 mln 120 mln NOTE - Owari Precise Products Co Ltd produces precision forged automobile parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7249.TK1.