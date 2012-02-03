Feb 3 (Reuters) - KANEMITSU CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.23 6.43 Operating 380 mln 490 mln Recurring 360 mln 460 mln Net 230 mln 320 mln NOTE - Kanemitsu Corp manufactures auto parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7208.TK1.