Feb 3 (Reuters) - I. A GROUP CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.56 1.57 Recurring 230 mln 361 mln Net 183 mln 297 mln NOTE - I. A Group Corp is a retailer of automobile goods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7509.TK1.