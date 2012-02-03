Feb 3 (Reuters) - TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 940.00 930.00 Operating 20.00 26.00 Recurring 21.00 28.00 Net 2.00 11.00 NOTE - Toyota Boshoku Corp is a textile manufacturer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3116.TK1.