Feb 3 (Reuters) - MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.85 trln 2.85 trln Operating 110.00 110.00 Recurring 70.00 70.00 Net 20.00 35.00 NOTE - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd is a comprehensive heavy machinery manufacturer. Maintains strong market positions in shipbuilding, nuclear power plants, among others. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7011.TK1.