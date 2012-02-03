Feb 3 (Reuters) - YS FOOD CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.86 3.20 Operating 25 mln 150 mln Recurring 12 mln 135 mln Net loss 83 mln prft 60 mln NOTE - YS Food Co Ltd operates ramen noodle shops.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3358.TK1.