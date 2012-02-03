Feb 3 (Reuters) - IMPRESS HOLDINGS, INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 11.00 12.20 Operating 140 mln 200 mln Recurring 100 mln 150 mln Net 200 mln 150 mln NOTE - Impress Holdings, Inc is a publisher of Internet-related magazines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9479.TK1.