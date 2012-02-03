Feb 3 (Reuters) - YS FOOD CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.76 3.10 Recurring 9 mln 125 mln Net loss 81 mln prft 61 mln NOTE - YS Food Co Ltd operates ramen noodle shops.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3358.TK1.