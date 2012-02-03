Feb 3 (Reuters) - I. A GROUP CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 38.00 38.50 Operating 2.15 2.13 Recurring 2.45 2.30 Net 1.23 1.22 NOTE - I. A Group Corp is a retailer of automobile goods. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7509.TK1.