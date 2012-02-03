Feb 3 (Reuters) - KANEMITSU CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.17 5.33 Operating 160 mln 260 mln Recurring 220 mln 330 mln Net 130 mln 210 mln NOTE - Kanemitsu Corp manufactures auto parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7208.TK1.