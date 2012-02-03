Feb 3 (Reuters) - F-TECH INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Sales 129.40 Operating 4.20 Recurring 3.90 Net 900 mln NOTE - F-Tech Inc is an automobile parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7212.TK1.