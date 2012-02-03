Feb 3 (Reuters) - NISSHINBO HOLDINGS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 385.00 400.00 Operating 3.00 10.00 Recurring 7.00 13.00 Net 4.50 8.00 NOTE - Nisshinbo Holdings Inc is a top cotton spinner. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3105.TK1.