Feb 3 (Reuters) - VOLTAGE INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.05 7.80 Operating 840 mln 800 mln Recurring 839 mln 798 mln Net 494 mln 472 mln NOTE - Voltage Inc is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3639.TK1.