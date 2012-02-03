Feb 3 (Reuters) - AISIN SEIKI CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.27 trln 2.20 trln Operating 110.00 110.00 Recurring 120.00 115.00 Net 45.00 50.00 EPS 159.71 yen 177.66 yen NOTE - Aisin Seiki Co Ltd is a major car parts maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7259.TK1.