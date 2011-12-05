BRIEF-Le Young Construction to pay 2016 dividend on July 20
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on July 20
Dec 5 (Reuters) - EARLY AGE CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.88 3.48 Operating 396 mln 350 mln Recurring 350 mln 295 mln Net 199 mln 156 mln NOTE - Early Age Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3248.TK1.
LONDON, June 12 Hutchison China MediTech , the Shanghai-based drugmaker listed in London, is a step closer to winning approval for a modern drug developed in a Chinese lab with the submission of its cancer medicine fruquintinib to China's drug watchdog.