Dec 5 (Reuters) - EARLY AGE CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.88 3.48 Operating 396 mln 350 mln Recurring 350 mln 295 mln Net 199 mln 156 mln NOTE - Early Age Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3248.TK1.