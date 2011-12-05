Dec 5 (Reuters) - KOBAYASHI METALS LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.98 15.70 Recurring 700 mln 600 mln Net 300 mln 170 mln NOTE - Kobayashi Metals Ltd is a trading company dealing in screws for construction use. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8077.TK1.