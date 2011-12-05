Dec 5 (Reuters) - TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.50 trln 3.50 trln Recurring 140.00 140.00 Net 10.00 90.00 NOTE - Tokio Marine Holdings Inc is a holding company that combines Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. and other units.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8766.TK1.