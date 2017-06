Jan 5 (Reuters) - IK CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 24.06 23.76 Operating 802 mln 471 mln Recurring 862 mln 498 mln Net 441 mln 247 mln NOTE - IK Co Ltd operates used motorcycle business.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3377.TK1.