Dec 5 (Reuters) - KOBAYASHI METALS LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.40 16.20 Operating 570 mln 500 mln Recurring 680 mln 630 mln Net 230 mln 180 mln NOTE - Kobayashi Metals Ltd is a trading company dealing in screws for construction use. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8077.TK1.