UPDATE 3-Australia's Crown says China staff now charged, ending 8-month limbo
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai (Updates share price, adds analyst's comments and other details)
Dec 5 (Reuters) - KOBAYASHI METALS LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.40 16.20 Operating 570 mln 500 mln Recurring 680 mln 630 mln Net 230 mln 180 mln NOTE - Kobayashi Metals Ltd is a trading company dealing in screws for construction use. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8077.TK1.
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai (Updates share price, adds analyst's comments and other details)
June 13 Britain's competition regulator said Heineken's proposed takeover of Punch Taverns would face an in-depth investigation unless the Dutch brewer offers to address competition concerns around 33 pubs.