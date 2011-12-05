Dec 5 (Reuters) - HINO MOTORS LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.30 trln 1.32 trln Operating 35.00 35.00 Recurring 31.00 31.00 Net 12.00 12.00 NOTE - Hino Motors Ltd is a top-class truck manufacturer in Japan. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7205.TK1.