UPDATE 3-Australia's Crown says China staff now charged, ending 8-month limbo
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai (Updates share price, adds analyst's comments and other details)
Dec 5 (Reuters) - HINO MOTORS LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.30 trln 1.32 trln Operating 35.00 35.00 Recurring 31.00 31.00 Net 12.00 12.00 NOTE - Hino Motors Ltd is a top-class truck manufacturer in Japan. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7205.TK1.
* Case referred to Baoshan District Court in Shanghai (Updates share price, adds analyst's comments and other details)
June 13 Britain's competition regulator said Heineken's proposed takeover of Punch Taverns would face an in-depth investigation unless the Dutch brewer offers to address competition concerns around 33 pubs.