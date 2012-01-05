Jan 5 (Reuters) - TOKIWA YAKUHIN CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 27.91 28.55 Recurring 193 mln 207 mln Net 65 mln 103 mln NOTE - Tokiwa Yakuhin Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7644.TK1.