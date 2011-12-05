Dec 5 (Reuters) - 3-D MATRIX LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 400 mln 400 mln Operating 58 mln 50 mln Recurring 9 mln 15 mln Net 8 mln 10 mln NOTE - 3-D Matrix Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7777.TK1.