Dec 5 (Reuters) - TOWA FOOD SERVICE PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 4.91 4.86 9.80 (+0.9 pct) Operating 256 mln 190 mln 500 mln (+34.2 pct) Recurring 244 mln 176 mln 480 mln (+38.5 pct) Net 117 mln 15 mln 190 mln (+664.3 pct) EPS Y57.63 Y7.54 Y93.22 Annual div Y10.00 Y7.50 Y20.00 Y15.00 NOTE - Towa Food Service Co. Ltd. operates restaurant chains For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3329.TK1.