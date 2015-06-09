BRIEF-Novra announces fourth quarter and FY 2016 financial results
* Novra announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
June 9 Lululemon Athletica Inc :
* CEO says men's business delivering 19 percent comparable sales growth
* CEO says results were impacted by weather, port-related delays and foreign exchange
* CFO says foreign exchange impact decreased reported revenues by $15.2 million or 3.6 percent in Q1
* CFO says late product deliveries due to West Coast port delays resulted in elevated inventories at end of quarter
* CFO says product inventories will remain elevated for next couple of quarters as a result of delays, but expects minimal markdown risk
* CFO says Canadian stores seeing positive comparable sales trend in Q2 driven in part by higher conversion
* CFO says U.S. stores also posting strong comparable sales trend in initial weeks of current quarter
* CFO says air freight costs will remain a headwind in Q2 before abating in second half of year
* CFO says air freight costs came in about 30 percent to 40 percent higher than expected and weighed on margins
* CEO says stores in Asia and Europe are exceeding expectations
* CEO says very happy with pace and success of international expansion so far Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Solarina Ho)
* CEO Ronald Clarke's FY 2016 total compensation was $29.4 million versus $10.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pp7qRy) Further company coverage: