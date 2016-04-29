MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 BOMBARDIER BBDb.TO BOARD NOMINEES ALL ELECTED TO CO BOARD BOMBARDIER SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY BACK CO'S SHARE CONSOLIDATION PLAN AIMED AT BOOSTING STOCK PRICE BOMBARDIER SHAREHOLDERS BACK CO'S ADVISORY VOTE ON EXEC PAY; WITH 96 PCT FOR AND 4 PCT AGAINST BOMBARDIER SHAREHOLDERS DEFEAT A SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL SEEKING SEPARATE VOTE DISCLOSURE BY CLASS OF SHRS; 12.2 PCT FOR & 87.7 PCT AGAINST (Reporting by Euan Rocha)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP