Sept 28 BlackBerry Ltd
* CEO John Chen says company showed solid progress on
overall operating profitability in Q2
* CEO says expects new hardware strategy to expand market
access, increase unit volumes, and improve profit margins
* CEO says software growth in quarter was driven by
enterprise mobility, crisis management software, and QNX; no
intellectual property revenue
* CEO says recognized revenue on around 400,000 devices
with average selling price of $271
* CFO James Yersh says expects gross margin in high-50
percent range in next quarter
* CFO says mobility solutions unit's gross margin was 26
percent, up from 8 percent in prior quarter
* CFO says net cash position was $1.2 billion at the end of
the quarter
* CFO says expects to be free cah flow positive in Q4;
maintains positive EBITDA outlook for full fiscal year
* CEO John Chen says pursuing other device software
licensing deals, in talks in china and india
* CEO says has big team working on bringing its
Android-based devices up to same level of security as BlackBerry
10 operating system
* CEO says taking royalty per unit in new hardware model
* CEO says lots of activity around patent licensing,
doesn't know timing
* CEO says hardware transition will be completed in this
fiscal year
* CEO says reduced interest expenses likely to contribute
4-5 cents to improved earnings per share outlook
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp)