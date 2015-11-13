Nov 13 Bank Of Canada's Wilkins repeats bank's view that output gap to close some time around mid-2017

* Bank of Canada's Wilkins says in newspaper interview that central bank confident housing sector will achieve soft landing

* Bank of Canada's Wilkins says improving economic momentum will provide base for household debt levels to moderate

