METALS-Base metals slip on worries over China growth outlook
* China in new moves to curb shadow banking and risky investment
April 12 (Reuters) -
* Scotiabank ceo says oil companies' credit lines will be cut in spring borrowing base redeterminations
* Scotiabank ceo says any acquisitions would be similar to what bank has done in past 2 years
* Scotiabank ceo says doesn't think there is contagion from low oil price in cana
* Scotiabank ceo says expects increased energy m&a, increased issuance throughout the sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
* China in new moves to curb shadow banking and risky investment
* Company is expected to record a loss attributable to equity holders of company for year ended 31 march 2017