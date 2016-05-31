BRIEF-Brookfield Asset Management reports renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Brookfield Asset Management announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
May 31 (Reuters) -
* Scotiabank cro says expects provisions for credit losses to move lower in q3
* Scotiabank cro says now completed more than 70 percent of spring borrowing base redeterminations
* Scotiabank cfo says more than 80 percent of transactions being done outside branches
* Scotiabank cro says expects this quarter's higher loan loss ratio to be peak level for year
* Scotiabank Cro Says Cut Credit By Average 20 Pct For Three Quarters of clients in redeterminations
* Says to consider sub-division (split) of face value of equity shares