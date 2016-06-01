BRIEF-Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage:
June 1 (Reuters) -
* National bank of canada ceo says does not plan equity issue, equity issue last option
* National bank of canada ceo says priority right now to increase core capital to above 10 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
* Sachem Capital Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rdbZQs) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Selective Insurance Group, Inc.'s (Selective) operating subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of the release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of Selective's ratings reflects the company's strong financial performance and strong capitalization with growth in shareholders' equity. The