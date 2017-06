Feb 6 (Reuters) - THE FIRST ENERGY SERVICE COMPANY LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.76 2.90 Operating 112 mln 160 mln Recurring 60 mln 130 mln Net 49 mln 100 mln NOTE - The First Energy Service Company Ltd assists in reduction of energy usage.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9514.TK1.