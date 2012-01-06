CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats as banks, tech stocks weigh
* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80
Jan 6 (Reuters) - KUROTANI CORPORATION PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 22.07 30.50 Operating loss 164 mln prft 1.20 Recurring loss 197 mln prft 1.16 Net loss 152 mln prft 633 mln NOTE - Kurotani Corporation is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3168.TK1.
* TSX closes down 89.41 points, or 0.58 percent, at 15,383.80
LONDON, June 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Syrian refugee children in Lebanon are doing back-breaking labour in potato fields and working with pesticides in baking hot greenhouses, a U.N. agency said on Monday as it called for greater efforts to prevent child labour during crises.