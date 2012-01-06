Jan 6 (Reuters) - MEDIA CREATE CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to May 31,2012 May 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.50 3.50 Operating 15 mln 50 mln Recurring 5 mln 40 mln Net loss 10 mln prft 10 mln NOTE - Media Create Co Ltd operates a chain of franchised multimedia Internet cafes.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2451.TK1.