Jan 6 (Reuters) - MEDIA CREATE CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.76 1.76 Operating loss 23 mln prft 20 mln Recurring loss 28 mln prft 15 mln Net loss 34 mln nil NOTE - Media Create Co Ltd operates a chain of franchised multimedia Internet cafes.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2451.TK1.