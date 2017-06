Feb 6 (Reuters) - ORIGINAL ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 4.34 4.53 Operating loss 210 mln prft 90 mln Recurring loss 207 mln prft 105 mln Net loss 303 mln prft 50 mln NOTE - Original Engineering Consultants Co Ltd is a consultant company for sewage plant construction. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4642.TK1.