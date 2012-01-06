Jan 6 (Reuters) - I-K CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.47 5.40 Operating 150 mln 80 mln Recurring 144 mln 70 mln Net 81 mln 60 mln NOTE - I-K Co Ltd sells sundries and food on mail-order systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2722.TK1.